Delignit confirms financial figures for 2020 and expects significant growth in fiscal year 2021





Blomberg, 24 March 2021. Delignit AG (ISIN DE000A0MZ4B0), a leading manufacturer of ecological, hardwood-based products and system solutions, has confirmed the annual results for 2020 with consolidated revenue of € 58.7 million and an EBITDA margin of 9.8 % of operating income. The Delignit Group therefore exceeded both market expectations and the guidance published in August 2020. The positive business performance was predominantly attributable to the rapid recovery in the Delignit Group"s core markets in the second half of 2020. The reduction in net financial liabilities to € 3.7 million as at the end of 2020, down from € 11.9 million after the first half of 2020, was also particularly gratifying. In connection with this, the equity ratio improved from 48.8 % in the previous year to 57.3 %.





The extraordinarily good business performance continued in 2021 thanks to further serial orders from both the Automotive target market and the railway solutions product group. In light of this successful start to the year and the currently good economic conditions, especially in the Automotive target market, the Management Board expects total revenue of more than € 67 million and an EBITDA margin of at least 9 % of operating income in the current fiscal year. The Management Board sees the forecasted revenue and earnings growth as confirmation of its strategy and reiterates its confidence of continuing the long-term growth trajectory and increasing profitability of recent years. Nevertheless, further business performance is still fraught with uncertainty given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.





In light of these uncertainties, the Management Board plans to propose a dividend of € 0.03 per share to the General Meeting for fiscal year 2020.





The 2020 annual report will be published at the end of April 2021, when it will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company"s website at www.delignit.com.



About the Delignit Group:





The Delignit Group develops, produces and sells ecological materials and system solutions made of renewable raw materials under the brand name Delignit. As a recognised development, project and serial supplier of leading automotive groups, the Delignit Group is, among other things, world market leader for supplying the automotive industry with cargo bay protection and cargo securing systems for light commercial vehicles. With a variety of applications and a vertical integration that are unique in its industry, the Delignit Group serves numerous other technology sectors, for example as a worldwide system supplier of reputable rail stock manufacturers. Delignit solutions have exceptional technical properties and are also used, among other things, as trunk floors in passenger cars, interior equipment for motor caravans and special floors for factory and logistics buildings and to improve building security standards.





Delignit material is predominantly based on European hardwood, is CO 2 neutral in its life cycle and therefore ecologically superior to non-regenerative materials. The use of the Delignit material therefore improves the environmental performance of customer products and meets their increasing ecological requirements. The company was founded over 200 years ago. Delignit AG is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.





Further information is available online at





