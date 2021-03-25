DGAP-AFR: Manz AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
2021. március 24., szerda, 18:00
Manz AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2020:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2021
Address: https://www.manz.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/berichte/geschaeftsberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2021
Address: https://www.manz.com/en/investor-relations/publications/reports/annual-reports/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Manz AG
|Steigäckerstr. 5
|72768 Reutlingen
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.manz.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1178165 24.03.2021
