The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on March 20, 2021 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 16 mar 2021



Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Contract for difference

75.351,00

75.351,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In cash

Contract for difference

15.243,00

15.243,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In cash

Swap

2.044,00

2.044,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In cash

Swap

14.576,00

14.576,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In cash

Ordinary share

2.500,00

2.500,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

167.259,00

167.259,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

868.650,00

868.650,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

Physical Delivery

Convertible bond

568.374,00

568.374,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Warrant

68.964,00

68.964,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In cash

Option

3.863.782,00

3.863.782,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

321.584,00

321.584,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

4.262,00

4.262,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

823.397,00

823.397,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Warrant

2.531,00

2.531,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH

In cash

Swap

82.026,00

82.026,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH

In cash

Ordinary share

36,00

36,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc.

Physical Delivery



Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

2,98%

0,00%

0,00%

0,45%

2,53%

Voting rights

2,98%

0,00%

0,00%

0,45%

2,53%



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=108465