Erlangen, March 24, 2021



Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Siemens Healthineers determines the placement price for the new shares from the capital increase

Erlangen, March 24, 2021 - Siemens Healthineers AG (Frankfurt: SHL) ("Siemens Healthineers") has decided to increase its share capital through a partial utilization of its authorized capital under the exclusion of shareholders" subscription rights from EUR 1,075,000,000 by EUR 53,000,000 to EUR 1,128,000,000. The 53,000,000 new no‐par value ordinary registered shares were placed with institutional investors by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process carrying dividend rights as from October 1, 2020.

The shares were placed at a placement price of EUR 44.10 per share resulting in gross proceeds of EUR 2,337,300,000 before deduction of commissions and expenses.

Approximately 16.2% of the offer size was allocated to Qatar Investment Authority (QIA).

Siemens Finance B.V. has provided Siemens Healthineers with a bridge facility to finance the purchase price for the planned acquisition of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. that was announced on August 2, 2020. The net proceeds from the capital increase shall be used to replace a portion of the amount remaining available under such bridge facility which has been partly replaced by the first capital increase in September 2020 and most recently by way of USD term loan facilities with different tenors.

Admission of the new shares for trading in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to take place without a prospectus on March 26, 2021. Trading is expected to commence on March 30, 2021. It is intended to include the new shares in the existing listing of the company"s shares. The delivery of the new shares is scheduled for March 31, 2021. Following the private placement, Siemens Healthineers will be subject to a lock-up, i.e. an obligation not to, inter alia, issue further shares or financial instruments convertible into shares or to conduct a further capital increase, of 90 days, subject to market standard exemptions.



Beyond this capital increase, the Siemens Healthineers managing board does not plan any further placement of shares for the financing of the planned acquisition of Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Contact: Marc Koebernick



Head of Investor Relations



Henkestr. 127



91052 Erlangen



Germany

+49 (9131) 84-2676

