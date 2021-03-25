DGAP-AFR: Oldenburgische Landesbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Oldenburgische Landesbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








25.03.2021 / 16:01



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Oldenburgische Landesbank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 26, 2021

Address: https://www.olb.de/olb/investor-relations/geschaeftsberichte


Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 19, 2021

Address: https://www.olb.de/olb/investor-relations/geschaeftsberichte













Language: English
Company: Oldenburgische Landesbank AG

Stau 15-17

26122 Oldenburg

Germany
Internet: www.olb.de





 
