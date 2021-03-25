DGAP-AFR: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 31, 2021

Address: https://www.hochtief.de/berichte


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 31, 2021

Address: https://www.hochtief.com/reports













Language: English
Company: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft

Alfredstraße 236

45133 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.hochtief.de





 
