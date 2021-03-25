DGAP-AFR: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 31.03.2021

Ort: https://www.hochtief.de/berichte


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 31.03.2021

Ort: https://www.hochtief.com/reports













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft

Alfredstraße 236

45133 Essen

Deutschland
Internet: www.hochtief.de





 
