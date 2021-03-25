DGAP-News: Cryptology"s estimated NAV hits new all-time high of €221.51.

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. ("Cryptology")
Malta, 25.03.2021



Cryptology"s estimated NAV hits new all-time high of €221.51.



Institutional interest in crypto assets continues Bitcoin"s surge as Cryptology"s portfolio companies continue leading the industry.



 



Malta, 25.03.2021. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: 4UD), a leading European investment company for blockchain- and crypto-related business models, announced its most recent estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share of €221.51. The stock closed yesterday at €151.00, roughly 31.8% below NAV.



The uptick in NAV from the week prior is largely due to a relative spike in Northern Data shares and a recent $30 million purchase of Block.one shares.



As Block.one is a privately held company, one of the only means for public markets investors to gain exposure to it, and its immense balance sheet of Bitcoin, is indirectly through holding the publicly traded shares of Cryptology.



Patrick Lowry, CEO of Cryptology, said "The continued excellence exhibited by our meticulously curated portfolio companies speaks volumes to the caliber of the teams leading these firms. Working alongside some of the greatest crypto and blockchain entrepreneurs is awe inspiring and truly a joy to witness firsthand."



Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing.



About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.



Cryptology is a leading European crypto asset and blockchain-related business model investment company. Founded by Christian Angermayer"s family office, Apeiron Investment Group and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher Block.one, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding.



Media Contact:



Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.



Jefim Gewiet (COO)



Block A, Apt. 12, Il-Piazzetta", Tower Road,



Sliema SLM 1605, Malta



Tel.: +356 799 85 85 1



E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com















Language: English
Company: Cryptology Asset Group PLC

Block A, Apt. 12, Il-Piazzetta, Tower Road

SLM 1605 Sliema

Malta
E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com
Internet: cryptology-ag.com
ISIN: MT0001770107
WKN: A2JDEW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
