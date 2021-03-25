DGAP-Ad-hoc: NFON AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Capital Increase





NFON AG resolves capital increase as part of an accelerated placement procedure





25-March-2021 / 17:49 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO: THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN

Munich, March 25, 2021 - The Management Board of NFON AG ("NFON" or "the Company," ISIN: DE000A0N4N52, Frankfurt Stock Exchange) resolved today, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to carry out a capital increase against cash contributions excluding the subscription rights of the shareholders.

The Company intends to issue up to 1,505,555 new no-par value ordinary bearer shares ("new shares"), representing an increase of the Company"s current share capital of up to 10%. The net proceeds of the issue are to be invested in the further growth of the Company, in particular in the further development of the product portfolio through internal development projects or technology investments, the expansion of the pan-European partner network and in marketing activities.

In the course of the capital measure, a placement of up to 1,505,555 shares of the Company with qualified investors in Germany and other selected jurisdictions is planned. For the purpose of efficient execution of the capital measure, an anchor shareholder has provided Berenberg, as the bank accompanying the transaction, with a number of shares corresponding to the capital increase by way of a securities loan for the purpose of the placement, which will be repaid after the cash capital increase has been carried out.

The placement price per share will be determined in an accelerated bookbuilding process, which will commence effective immediately. Milestone Venture Capital GmbH, a major shareholder, has indicated that it intends to support the placement by placing a large order and Active Ownership Partners, a major shareholder, has indicated its intention to support the offering by placing an order equal per ratable share to its current shareholding in the Company (approximately 25%).

As part of the transaction, the Company has agreed to a 3-month hard lock-up period and a 3-month soft lock-up period, subject to customary market exceptions.

Berenberg is the sole Global Coordinator and sole Bookrunner.

Investor Relations Contact

NFON AG



Sabina Prüser



Head of Investor Relations



+49 89 45300 134

sabina.prueser@nfon.com

Media Contact

NFON AG



Thorsten Wehner



Vice President Public Relations



+49 89 45300 121

thorsten.wehner@nfon.com

