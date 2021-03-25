DGAP-PVR: DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.







DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








25.03.2021 / 18:45



Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
Street: Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s Way
Postal code: E1W 1AA
City: London
United Kingdom
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900QA2LORU6646N15

2. Reason for notification








X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Pentwater Capital Management LP
City of registered office, country: Naples, FL, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

19 March 2021

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.00 % 3.05 % 3.05 % 71268687
Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)

0 0 0.00 % 0.00 %
Total 0 0.00 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG












Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %



0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
















Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
CFD

Cash 2175000 3.05 %
      Total 2175000 3.05 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:





Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 


Date

25 March 2021














Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s Way

E1W 1AA London

United Kingdom
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com





 
