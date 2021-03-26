DGAP-Ad-hoc: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Share Buyback





Ad hoc: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA adopts resolution on increase and extension of the ongoing share buy-back program to up to 1 million treasury shares





25-March-2021 / 21:17 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The general partner of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (the "Company") (ISIN: DE000A288904 | WKN: A28890), utilising the authorization granted by its annual general meeting of May 15, 2019 and pursuant to section 71(1) no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz), resolved today to increase and extend the share buy-back program which had been announced on February 25, 2021 and commenced on February 26, 2021.

The initial volume of the ongoing share buy-back program of up to 500,000 shares will now be increased by up to another 500,000 shares to an aggregate maximum number of 1,000,000 shares of the Company (corresponding to approx. 1.86% of the Company"s share capital). The maximum purchase price (excluding transaction costs) taking into account the shares already purchased so far will be EUR 73,000,000.00 for the total share buy-back program.

The Share Buy-back Program will continue to be carried out by a credit institution which will acquire the shares on the stock market and will decide on the timing of acquisition independently of the Company in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) in conjunction with the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. In addition, the purchase price per share (excluding transaction costs) paid must not exceed, or fall short of, the volume-weighted average price of the Company"s share in XETRA trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange during the last five trading days before the acquisition date by more than 10%.

The duration of the share buy-back program will be extended until and including May 5, 2021. The Company"s treasury shares acquired by means of the share buy-back program are to be used for the purposes permitted under the authorization granted by the annual general meeting of May 15, 2019.

Further details will be published separately by the Company prior to the start of the share buy-back.