DGAP-CMS: UBS AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2021. március 26., péntek, 15:00
UBS AG acting through its London Branch has issued a dual-tranche EUR 2.5 billion senior benchmark transaction consisting of a 5-year EUR 1.50 billion fixed rate note (ISIN: XS2326546434) maturing on 31 March 2026 and a 10-year EUR 1.00 billion fixed rate note (ISIN: XS2326546350) maturing on 31 March 2031. UBS AG acting through its London Branch has also issued a single-tranche GBP 0.5 billion senior benchmark transaction consisting of a 2.7-year GBP 0.50 billion fixed rate note (ISIN: XS2326546277). Settlement date for all tranches is 31 March 2021.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|UBS AG
|Bahnhofstrasse 45
|8001 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.ubs.com
End of News
|DGAP News Service
1178984 26.03.2021
