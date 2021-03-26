DGAP-AFR: pferdewetten.de AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



pferdewetten.de AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 14, 2021

Address: http://www.pferdewetten.ag/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 14, 2021

Address: http://www.pferdewetten.ag/investor-relations/finanzberichte/













Language: English
Company: pferdewetten.de AG

Kaistr. 4

40221 Dusseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.pferdewetten.ag





 
