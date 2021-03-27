Release of a capital market information



CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA:



Share buy-back - 15th Interim Report





Announcement according to Art. 5 Section 1 b, Section 3 of regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052



Oldenburg, 26 March 2021. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) has bought back own company shares on the stock exchange since 3 March 2020. The repurchase is based on authorisation granted at the Annual General Meeting of 31 May 2017 to acquire up to 10 % of the company"s own shares. The repurchase of shares will be exercised independently and without the influence of the company by ODDO BHF Aktiengesellschaft, Frankfurt, upon application of the safe harbour regulations.

In the period from 22 March 2021 up to and including 26 March 2021 a total of 300 shares were acquired as part of a share buy-back:

Date

Shares bought back [units]

Average price



[euros]

25.03.2021

300

111,4000



The total number of shares purchased so far as part of this share buy-back from 3 March 2020 up to and including 26 March 2021 therefore amounts to 30,953 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on the website of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA at company.cewe.de under section Investor Relations / Corporate Governance / Share buy-back.

