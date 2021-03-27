





DGAP Zulassungsfolgepflichtmitteilung: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA





/ Erwerb eigener Aktien - 15. Zwischenmeldung













CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation

















26.03.2021 / 18:48







Veröffentlichung einer Zulassungsfolgepflichtmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.







Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation



CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA:



Erwerb eigener Aktien - 15. Zwischenmeldung





Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. b, Abs. 3 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 und Art. 2 Abs. 3 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) 2016/1052



Oldenburg, 26. März 2021. Die CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) kauft seit dem 3. März 2020 eigene Aktien über die Börse zurück. Der Rückkauf basiert auf der Ermächtigung der Hauptversammlung vom 31. Mai 2017, insgesamt bis zu 10% eigene Aktien zu erwerben. Der Rückkauf wird in Anwendung der safe-harbor-Regelungen unabhängig und unbeeinflusst von der Gesellschaft durch die ODDO BHF Aktiengesellschaft, Frankfurt, ausgeführt.



Im Zeitraum vom 22. März 2021 bis einschließlich 26. März 2021 wurden insgesamt 300 Stück Aktien im Rahmen des Aktienrückkaufs erworben:



Datum

Zurückgekaufte Aktien [Stück]

Durchschnittskurs



[Euro]

25.03.2021

300

111,4000







Die Gesamtzahl der bislang im Rahmen dieses Aktienrückkaufs im Zeitraum vom 3. März 2020 bis einschließlich 26. März 2021 erworbenen Aktien beläuft sich damit auf 30.953 Stück Aktien.



Detaillierte Informationen über die Transaktionen gemäß Art. 2 Abs. 3 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) 2016/1052 sind auf der Internetseite der CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA unter company.cewe.de im Bereich Investor Relations / Corporate Governance / Aktienrückkauf verfügbar.



Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an:



CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA



Axel Weber (Leiter Investor Relations)



email: IR@cewe.de



























26.03.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



