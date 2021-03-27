DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Publication of a new forecast for the 2020/2021 financial year
2021. március 26., péntek, 21:01
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Annual Results
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 (1)
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG ("DBAG" - ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / German Securities ID: A1TNUT): Publication of a new forecast for the 2020/2021 financial year
The raised forecast is based on the improved overall development of DBAG"s 34 portfolio companies, which also improves the chances for successful disposals. On top of this, there are significant effects for individual portfolio companies, which suggest that these companies will make a significantly higher contribution to value in the current financial year than originally expected. Specifically, this involves positive earnings contributions from acquisitions of individual investments, as well as a less severe impact of regulatory changes on the business of one enterprise.
DBAG will prepare its interim financial statements as at 31 March 2021 in mid-April: this will incorporate a current valuation of the remaining 34 portfolio companies. The interim financial statements are scheduled for publication on 12 May 2021. The valuation is largely determined by the most recent economic performance of portfolio companies, and by valuation multiples of companies with comparable business models as at 31 March 2021. Whilst the most recent economic development of companies can already be assessed today, valuation multiples as at 31 March 2021 are still uncertain. The new forecast reflects valuation multiples as at the last reporting date of 31 December 2020.
Net asset value comprises the sum of financial assets, other financial instruments, financial resources, and loan liabilities.
The Board of Management
Issued by: Thomas Franke, Head of Public Relations and Investor Relations
Contact:
Thomas Franke
Head of Public Relations/Investor Relations
E-Mail: thomas.franke@dbag.de
Phone: +49 69 95787 307
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
|Börsenstrasse 1
|60313 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 957 87-01
|Fax:
|+49 69 957 87-199
|E-mail:
|welcome@dbag.de
|Internet:
|www.dbag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNUT7
|WKN:
|A1TNUT
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1179106
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1179106 26-March-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]