1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: PS Capital Management GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Peer M.
Last name(s): Schatz
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Siemens Healthineers AG


b) LEI

529900QBVWXMWANH7H45 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHL1006


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)



























Price(s) Volume(s)
45.1703 EUR 542856.67 EUR
45.865 EUR 10274.04 EUR
45.86 EUR 2293.00 EUR
45.855 EUR 5923.19 EUR
45.87 EUR 4541.35 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
45.27106 EUR 565888.2500 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-03-25; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG

Henkestr. 127

91052 Erlangen

Germany
Internet: https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com





 
