DGAP-DD: Siemens Healthineers AG english

2021. március 26., péntek, 21:43















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








26.03.2021 / 21:42




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Ralf Peter
Last name(s): Thomas

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Siemens Healthineers AG


b) LEI

529900QBVWXMWANH7H45 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHL1006


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)













































































Price(s) Volume(s)
45.665 EUR 15982.75 EUR
45.71 EUR 11427.50 EUR
45.71 EUR 11427.50 EUR
45.735 EUR 22867.50 EUR
45.745 EUR 11436.25 EUR
45.745 EUR 11436.25 EUR
45.745 EUR 22872.50 EUR
45.755 EUR 22877.50 EUR
45.75 EUR 22875.00 EUR
45.69 EUR 11422.50 EUR
45.665 EUR 18266.00 EUR
45.665 EUR 11416.25 EUR
45.705 EUR 6855.75 EUR
45.705 EUR 13711.50 EUR
45.705 EUR 13711.50 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
45.7173 EUR 228586.2500 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-03-25; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT














26.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG

Henkestr. 127

91052 Erlangen

Germany
Internet: https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



65172  26.03.2021 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum