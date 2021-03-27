The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on March 26, 2021 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 22 mar 2021



Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Ordinary share

4.308,00

4.308,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

4.262,00

4.262,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International

Physical Delivery

Swap

2.044,00

2.044,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In cash

Ordinary share

2.547,00

2.547,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

121.158,00

121.158,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

1.272.731,00

1.272.731,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Contract for difference

10.798,00

10.798,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In cash

Convertible bond

568.374,00

568.374,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Swap

14.524,00

14.524,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In cash

Option

3.863.782,00

3.863.782,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Swap

78.526,00

78.526,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH

In cash

Ordinary share

870.475,00

870.475,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

Physical Delivery

Contract for difference

94.088,00

94.088,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In cash

Ordinary share

35,00

35,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc.

Physical Delivery

Warrant

65.288,00

65.288,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In cash

Warrant

2.478,00

2.478,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH

In cash

Ordinary share

171.330,00

171.330,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery



Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

3,10%

0,00%

0,00%

0,45%

2,64%

Voting rights

3,10%

0,00%

0,00%

0,45%

2,64%



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=108653