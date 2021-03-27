The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on March 25, 2021 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 19 mar 2021



Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Warrant

2.489,00

2.489,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH

In cash

Swap

77.905,00

77.905,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH

In cash

Ordinary share

2.527,00

2.527,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC

Physical Delivery

Contract for difference

78.652,00

78.652,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In cash

Ordinary share

4.262,00

4.262,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International

Physical Delivery

Swap

14.541,00

14.541,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In cash

Convertible bond

546.573,00

546.573,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

133.505,00

133.505,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

4.307,00

4.307,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

Physical Delivery

Convertible bond

13.081,00

13.081,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

18.471,00

18.471,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Option

3.863.782,00

3.863.782,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

36,00

36,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc.

Physical Delivery

Swap

2.044,00

2.044,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In cash

Ordinary share

870.523,00

870.523,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

1.166.363,00

1.166.363,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Contract for difference

10.798,00

10.798,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In cash

Warrant

64.731,00

64.731,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In cash



Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

2,98%

0,00%

0,00%

0,39%

2,59%

Voting rights

2,98%

0,00%

0,00%

0,39%

2,59%



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=108607