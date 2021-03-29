DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG


/ Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission






Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information








29.03.2021 / 11:18



Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission



Information on share buyback program
29 March 2021



Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004



In the time period from 22 March 2021 until and including 26 March 2021, a number of 793,698 shares were bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.



Shares were bought back as follows:







































Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€)
22 Mar 2021 138,608 45.2713 6,274,964.35
23 Mar 2021 151,549 45.1927 6,848,908.49
24 Mar 2021 216,406 44.7587 9,686,051.23
25 Mar 2021 286,713 44.5857 12,783,299.80
26 Mar 2021 422 45.3900 19,154.58
       
       
Total 793,698 44.8689 35,612,378.46

 

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 10 March 2021 until and including 26 March 2021 amounts to 2,391,499 shares.



Contact:



Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000



This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
















Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG

Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20

53113 Bonn

Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com





 
