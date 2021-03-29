Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

29 March 2021

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 22 March 2021 until and including 26 March 2021, a number of 793,698 shares were bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date

Number of shares acquired

Average price (€)

Purchased volume (€)

22 Mar 2021

138,608

45.2713

6,274,964.35

23 Mar 2021

151,549

45.1927

6,848,908.49

24 Mar 2021

216,406

44.7587

9,686,051.23

25 Mar 2021

286,713

44.5857

12,783,299.80

26 Mar 2021

422

45.3900

19,154.58

















Total

793,698

44.8689

35,612,378.46



An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 10 March 2021 until and including 26 March 2021 amounts to 2,391,499 shares.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.