Manager"s service contracts with Hans-Joachim Watzke, Thomas Treß and Carsten Cramer prematurely extended


29-March-2021 / 12:19 CET/CEST


The Executive Committee of the Advisory Board of Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH under the chairmanship of BVB-president Dr. Reinhard Rauball has decided the Following:



The manager service contract of Hans-Joachim Watzke that was due to expire on December 31st, 2022 was prematurely extended until December 31st, 2025. Hans-Joachim Watzke remains as hitherto chief executive officer (CEO) and shall be further on primarily responsible for the company"s strategy and the business divisions "Sports", "Communication" and "Human Resources".



The manager service contract of Thomas Treß that was due to expire on June 30th, 2022 was prematurely extended until June 30th, 2025. Thomas Treß remains as hitherto chief financial officer (CFO) and shall be further on responsible for the business divisions "Finance", "Organization" and "Legal & Investor Relations.



The manager service contract of Carsten Cramer that was due to expire on June 30th, 2022 was prematurely extended until June 30th, 2025. Carsten Cramer remains as hitherto responsible for the business division "Sales & Marketing " and "Digitalization".



Dortmund, 29th March 2021



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH





