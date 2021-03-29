Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 sec. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 3 sec. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Munich, March 29, 2021 - The management board of Wacker Neuson SE (ISIN: DE000WACK012) ("Company") resolved on March 18, 2021, with the consent of the supervisory board, to launch a share buyback program up to a total amount of EUR 53 million (excluding incidental acquisition costs) ("Share Buyback Program 2021").

For the Share Buyback Program 2021 the Company is making use of the authorization granted by the annual general meeting of May 30, 2017 to purchase treasury shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange or by means of a public purchase offer addressed to all shareholders or by means of a public invitation to shareholders to submit offers for sale for any permissible purpose within the framework of the legal restrictions.

Within the Share Buyback Program 2021, during the period from April 1, 2021 until April 30, 2022 an amount of up to 2,454,900 treasury shares of the Company may be repurchased. As the highest possible purchase price for the acquisition of the shares of the Company (excluding incidental acquisition costs), the management board has allocated, with the consent of the supervisory board, the amount of EUR 53 million.

The share buyback will be carried out in accordance with the Safe-Harbour-Rules defined under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated 16 April 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), in conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

The treasury shares of the Company, acquired by this way, shall be used for every permissible purpose under the authorized by the annual general meeting of May 30, 2017.

The treasury shares will be exclusively repurchased via the stock exchange. The share buyback can take place on all trading venues on which the Company"s shares are traded, i.e. in particular in Xetra-trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

In accordance with the authorization granted by the annual general meeting of the Company on May 30, 2017, in the event of an acquisition of shares in the Company via the stock exchange, the purchase price per share in the Company paid by the Company (excluding incidental acquisition costs) may not be more than 10% higher or 20% lower than the volume-weighted average closing price of a share in the Company in Xetra-trading (or functionally comparable successor system) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the last three (3) Stock Exchange trading days prior to the date on which the obligation to acquire the shares is entered into. In addition, in accordance with Art. 3 sec. 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016, shares may not be purchased under the Share Buyback Program 2021 at a price higher than the price of the last independent trade or (if higher) the price of the highest current independent bid on the trading venue on which the purchase takes place. Furthermore, in accordance with Art. 3 sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016, not more than 25% of the average daily turnover of shares on the trading venue on which the purchase is made may be purchased per trading day.

The share buyback will be carried out by a credit institution on behalf and on account of the Company in accordance with the Safe-Harbour-Rules defined under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), in conjunction with the provisions of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016, which will make its decisions concerning the timing of the acquisitions of the shares during the aforementioned period independently of, and without influence by the Company in accordance with Art. 4 sec. 2 lit. b) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016. In this respect, the Company will not influence the decisions of the credit institution. The credit institution has also undertaken vis-à-vis the Company, among other things, to comply with the trading conditions pursuant to Art. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016 and the requirements contained in the Share Buyback Program 2021.

The Share Buy-Back Program may be suspended and also resumed at any time, to the extent necessary and permitted by law.

Information on transactions relating to the Share Buyback Program 2021 will be pursuant to Art. 2 sec. 3 sentence 1 in conjunction with sec. 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016 adequately disclosed no later than by the end of the seventh trading day following the date of execution of such transactions in a detailed form and in an aggregated form.

In addition the Company will pursuant to Art. 2 sec. 3 sentence 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016 post the disclosed transactions on its website (www.wackerneusongroup.com) in the sector "Investor Relations" and ensure that the information is kept available to the public for at least five years from the date of disclosure.