Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Share Buy-Back Program - 4th Interim Announcement

In the period from March 22, 2021 until and including March 26, 2021, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has bought back an aggregate number of 123,746 shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA within its share buy-back program which had been announced on February 25, 2021 pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 to start on February 26, 2021 and which has been increased and extended as per announcement on March 25, 2021.

The aggregate number of shares bought back each day during the period from March 22, 2021 until and including March 26, 2021 as well as the daily volume-weighted average prices for such buy-backs are as follows:

Date

Aggregate volume (number of no-par value shares)

Volume-weighted average price (in EUR, excluding ancillary costs and charges)

March 22, 2021

33,327

69.8944

March 23, 2021

16,556

71.9930

March 24, 2021

22,623

71.8178

March 25, 2021

22,426

71.9075

March 26, 2021

28,814

72.2724

Total:

123,746

71.4453



The aggregate number of shares bought back within the share buy-back program in the period from February 26, 2021 until and including March 26, 2021 amounts to 528,814 shares.

Detailed information about the transactions are published on the company"s website under www.cgm.com/sbb.

The acquisitions of the shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA were carried out by a credit institution assigned by CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Koblenz, March 29, 2021

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA



The general partner