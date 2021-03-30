DGAP-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Personnel





Uniper SE: Personnel changes on the board of management of Uniper SE





29-March-2021 / 18:48 CET/CEST





The Supervisory Board of Uniper SE has today agreed with CEO Andreas Schierenbeck and CFO Sascha Bibert that they will leave the Board of Management of Uniper SE with immediate effect. Both mandates terminate by mutual agreement.

The former Chair of the Uniper Supervisory Board Klaus-Dieter Maubach is the new CEO of Uniper SE. Member of the Supervisory Board of Uniper Tiina Tuomela will take over as the new CFO of Uniper. Both will step down from the Uniper Supervisory Board effective at the end of the Uniper Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 19 May 2021. Until then, they have been delegated by the Uniper Supervisory Board into the Management Board as CEO and CFO. The delegation is effective immediately and during its duration Mr Maubach and Ms Tuomela will not participate in the Supervisory Board work. It is expected that Klaus-Dieter Maubach and Tiina Tuomela will be confirmed by the Supervisory Board as CEO and CFO subsequent to their delegation.

Markus Rauramo has been elected as Chair of the Uniper Supervisory Board today.

With Klaus-Dieter Maubach and Tiina Tuomela set to leave the Uniper Supervisory Board, new candidates will be nominated for election at the Uniper AGM. Uniper will present the candidates in the invitation to the AGM.

