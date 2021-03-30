



1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: Draft expert opinion in a price adjustment procedure rejects price reduction

















Maintal, 29 March 2021. Today, Drillisch Online GmbH, a subsidiary of 1&1 Drillisch AG, has received the draft of the expert determination in the second price adjustment procedure, which 1&1 Drillisch initiated with effect as of 1 July 2018 (Price Review 2). The proceedings in Price Review 2 are being conducted by the same expert who in 2019 rejected 1&1 Drillisch"s application in Price Review 1. In the draft expert opinion, the expert denies a claim for the advance service prices under the MBA MVNO agreement with Telefónica to be reduced with effect from July 2018 as well. 1&1 Drillisch considers this result to be wrong and will comment on the draft accordingly. The final expert determination in Price Review 2 is expected to be issued in mid-2021.

