DGAP-Adhoc: Xlife Sciences AG (XLS): 2020 financial results
2021. március 31., szerda, 06:46
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Xlife Sciences AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Xlife Sciences AG (XLS): 2020 financial results
Xlife increases net profit to 21.2 million Swiss francs
In 2020, Xlife Sciences AG (XLS) significantly increased its profit to 21.2 million Swiss francs compared to the previous year (1.03 million). The increase is based on the transaction and the capital appreciation of the portfolio companies Velabs Therapeutics and Araxa Biosciences. For the current year, the management expects again a significant increase in profits. For 2021, two exits and an IPO are planned for 2022.
Xlife Sciences AG looks back on a very successful 2020. With a lean cost structure of approximately 3.2 million Swiss Francs (2020: 1.5 million) as a result of the transaction and capital appreciation of Velabs and Araxa with a net profit of 21.2 million Swiss Francs. This is a very good financial result, which reflects the intrinsic value and the potential of our project portfolio, says Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife. The capital appreciation of our projects is based on external studies conducted by the consulting firm EY, following the exit in December 2020. On a positive note, Baumann also adds that at least four portfolio projects will generate revenue this year. Taking the early phase into account, this is a considerable result.
Due to the promising development of the projects, the management expects a significantly higher profit for 2021 as well. Two exit transactions are still planned for the current year. In addition, Veraxa Biotech AG will be listed on the stock exchange in 2022 at the latest. For 2022, Xlife confirms a profit target of around 60 million Swiss francs.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Xlife Sciences AG
|Klausstrasse 19
|8008 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|0041 44 385 84 60
|E-mail:
|info@xlifesciences.ch
|Internet:
|www.xlifesciences.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0461929603
|WKN:
|A2PK6Z
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1179954
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1179954 31-March-2021 CET/CEST
