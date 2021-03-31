DGAP-Ad-hoc: Xlife Sciences AG / Key word(s): Annual Results





Xlife Sciences AG (XLS): 2020 financial results





31-March-2021 / 06:46 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Xlife Sciences AG (XLS): 2020 financial results

Xlife increases net profit to 21.2 million Swiss francs

In 2020, Xlife Sciences AG (XLS) significantly increased its profit to 21.2 million Swiss francs compared to the previous year (1.03 million). The increase is based on the transaction and the capital appreciation of the portfolio companies Velabs Therapeutics and Araxa Biosciences. For the current year, the management expects again a significant increase in profits. For 2021, two exits and an IPO are planned for 2022.

Xlife Sciences AG looks back on a very successful 2020. With a lean cost structure of approximately 3.2 million Swiss Francs (2020: 1.5 million) as a result of the transaction and capital appreciation of Velabs and Araxa with a net profit of 21.2 million Swiss Francs. This is a very good financial result, which reflects the intrinsic value and the potential of our project portfolio, says Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife. The capital appreciation of our projects is based on external studies conducted by the consulting firm EY, following the exit in December 2020. On a positive note, Baumann also adds that at least four portfolio projects will generate revenue this year. Taking the early phase into account, this is a considerable result.