Correction of a publication dated 31.03.2021



1. Details of issuer


GK Software SE

Waldstraße 7

08261 Schöneck

Germany

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.3.2021
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

2245925














Language: English
