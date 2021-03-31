



Correction of a release from 31/03/2021, 12:43 CET/CEST - GK Software SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















Correction of a publication dated 31.03.2021







1. Details of issuer



GK Software SE



Waldstraße 7



08261 Schöneck



Germany





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect

X

Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)

31.3.2021



Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)





3. New total number of voting rights:

2245925







