Nemetschek SE: Korrektur: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 12.05.2021 in Max-Joseph-Straße 5 , 80333 München , https://ir.nemetschek.com/hv mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung gemäß §121 AktG

















31.03.2021 / 15:05







Nemetschek SE

München

- ISIN: DE0006452907 -

- WKN: 645290 -









Berichtigung der Einladung zur Hauptversammlung





In der am 30. März 2021 im Bundesanzeiger veröffentlichten Einberufung der ordentlichen Hauptversammlung der NEMETSCHEK SE

auf den 12. Mai 2021 findet sich eine unkorrekte Angabe, die hiermit wie folgt korrigiert wird:







"München, im März 2021



NEMETSCHEK SE



Der Vorstand"







Im Übrigen bleibt die am 30. März 2021 im Bundesanzeiger veröffentlichte Fassung unverändert.







München, im März 2021

NEMETSCHEK SE

Der Vorstand





































