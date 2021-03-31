DGAP-AFR: Odeon Film AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2021. március 31., szerda, 15:13







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Odeon Film AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Odeon Film AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








31.03.2021 / 15:13



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Odeon Film AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 07, 2021

Address: https://www.odeonfilm.de/red1/liste-odeonfilm-investor-relations-unternehmensberichte-17.asp













31.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Odeon Film AG

Taunusstraße 21

80807 München

Germany
Internet: www.odeonfilm.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1180219  31.03.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1180219&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum