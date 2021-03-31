DGAP-DD: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft deutsch

31.03.2021 / 20:49




1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Fabian
Nachname(n): Brügmann

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Chief Financial Officer



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

5299003LVPXHGHTWP936 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A2LQUA5


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
43,80 EUR 1533,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
43,80 EUR 1533,00 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-03-31; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft

Mainzer Landstrasse 33a

60329 Frankfurt am Main

Deutschland
Internet: www.creditshelf.com





 
