1. Details of issuer


Siemens Healthineers AG

Henkestr. 127

91052 Erlangen

Germany

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 25 March 2021

3. New total number of voting rights:

1128000000














Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG

Henkestr. 127

91052 Erlangen

Germany
Internet: https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com





 
