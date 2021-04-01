DGAP-DD: Westwing Group AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








01.04.2021 / 12:01




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Christoph
Nachname(n): Barchewitz

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Westwing Group AG


b) LEI

529900BN8B4KAHILIX84 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A2N4H07


b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
40,04 EUR 200200,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
40,04 EUR 200200 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-03-31; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Westwing Group AG

Moosacher Straße 88

80809 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.westwing.com





 
