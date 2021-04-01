Notification according to Sec. 43 para. 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - "WpHG")

Naspers Limited, South Africa, hereby notifies Delivery Hero SE, Germany (the "Issuer") in accordance with Sec. 43 para. 1 WpHG for itself and also on behalf of its subsidiaries set forth in the notification of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 33 para. 1 WpHG dated March 31, 2021 including MIH Food Holdings B.V. (together the "Notifying Parties").

As notified pursuant to Sec. 33 para 1 WpHG on March 31, 2021, the Notifying Parties have crossed the voting rights threshold of 20 %. The crossing was the result of an acquisition of shares in the Issuer with voting rights.

The Notifying Parties hereby inform the Issuer pursuant to Sec. 43 para. 1 WpHG as follows:

1. Current Objectives Underlying the Acquisition of the Voting Rights (Sec. 43 para. 1, sentence 3 WpHG)

a) The investment does not serve to generate a trading profit, but is aimed at the implementation of the Notifying Parties" strategic goal of investing in high-growth platforms and marketplaces.

b) After crossing the voting rights threshold of 20 % as notified pursuant to Sec. 33 para. 1 WpHG, MIH Food Holdings B.V. has purchased further shares in the Issuer with voting rights; such shares together with those held before represent 24.99 % of the shares and voting rights in the Issuer. The Notifying Parties as of today have no intention to increase their shareholding within the next twelve months.

c) The Notifying Parties have no intention to influence the composition of the Issuer"s administrative, management and supervisory boards, apart from exercising their voting rights in the annual general meeting. As part of the Naspers Group they would aim at continuing to be represented on the supervisory board.

d) The Notifying Parties do not intend to bring about a material change in the Issuer"s capital structure, in particular as regards the equity and debt ratio and dividend policy.

2. Source of Funds Used (Sec. 43 para 1, sentence 4 WpHG)

The Notifying Parties have used their existing cash resources (equity and existing credit lines) available within their group to fund the acquisition of the voting rights. These funds have been made available to MIH Food Holdings B.V. on the basis of a shareholder loan.

March 31, 2021

Naspers Limited