1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Astrid
Last name(s): Zielke

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

clearvise AG


b) LEI

391200Y1PCQR9Y3F4C76 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1EWXA4


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
2.70 EUR 20250.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
2.70 EUR 20250.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-03-30; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Düsseldorf Stock Exchange
MIC: XDUS














Language: English
Company: clearvise AG

Unter den Eichen 7

65195 Wiesbaden

Germany
Internet: www.buergerwindaktie.de





 
