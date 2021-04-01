



Cryptology"s estimated NAV hits new all-time high of €225.28.

















Corporate News

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. ("Cryptology")

Malta, 01.04.2021

Cryptology"s estimated NAV hits new all-time high of €225.28.

Cryptology closes the most successful quarter in its history by obtaining a new CEO, making 3 new investments, and closing at a new all-time high NAV.

Malta, 01.04.2021. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP, formerly 4UD), a leading European investment company for blockchain- and crypto-related business models, announced its most recent estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share of €225.28. The stock closed yesterday at €171.00, roughly 24.1% below NAV.

The uptick in NAV from the week prior is largely due to a relative spike in Northern Data shares and a recent $30 million purchase of Block.one shares.

As Block.one is a privately held company, one of the only means for public markets investors to gain exposure to it, and its immense balance sheet of Bitcoin, is indirectly through holding the publicly traded shares of Cryptology.

Patrick Lowry, CEO of Cryptology, said "It has been an exciting start to the year for Cryptology. The first quarter saw us deploy to three exciting investments and lay the foundation for our 2021 strategy. I look forward to what the second quarter and the remainder of the year has in store for Cryptology, its portfolio companies and its shareholders."

Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing. The ticker symbol for Cryptology was recently changes from 4UD to CAP.

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology is a leading European crypto asset and blockchain-related business model investment company. Founded by Christian Angermayer"s family office, Apeiron Investment Group and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher Block.one, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding.

Media Contact:

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Jefim Gewiet (COO)

E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com