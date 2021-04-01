DGAP-Adhoc: Northern Data AG successfully places capital increase from authorized capital in full
2021. április 01., csütörtök, 18:42
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
AD HOC
Frankfurt am Main - April 1, 2021 - Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87), has successfully placed its capital increase of up to EUR 563,968.00 by issuing up to 563,968 new ordinary bearer shares against cash contributions, making partial use of the existing authorized capital and excluding shareholders" subscription rights that was resolved upon yesterday. All 563,968 new shares, which corresponds to 3.55% of the existing share capital, were placed primarily with the strategic investor Block.one and other institutional investors at a price of EUR 107.63 per share. Thus, the share capital has been increased from EUR 15,879,707 to EUR 16,443,675. The gross proceeds from the Company"s capital increase amount to approximately EUR 60.7 million.
The net proceeds from the capital increase will be used to strengthen the balance sheet and expand the shareholder structure and will be used to accelerate the growth of the existing business activities as well as for general corporate purposes.
The new shares will be included without prospectus in the existing listing on the Open Market of the Munich Stock Exchange (m:access). The first day of trading for the new shares and the delivery of the new shares are expected to take place on April 7, 2021.
Hauck & Aufhäuser acted as sole bookrunner for the transaction.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Northern Data AG
|An der Welle 3
|60322 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 34 87 52 25
|E-mail:
|info@northerndata.de
|Internet:
|www.northerndata.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0SMU87
|WKN:
|A0SMU8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1180654
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1180654 01-Apr-2021 CET/CEST
