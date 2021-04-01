





DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: SLM Solutions Group AG





/ Law amendment of securities according to § 50 Para. 1, No. 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]













SLM Solutions Group AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















01.04.2021 / 19:09







Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 1 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







SLM Solutions Group AG



Luebeck, Germany



ISIN DE000A111338 (Share)



ISIN DE000A289N86 (Convertible Bond 2020/2026)



Publication pursuant to Section 50 (1) sentence 1 no. 1 a) of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG)



Publication regarding the EUR 15 million 2,00% Convertible Bond 2020/2026 (ISIN: DE000A289N86) (the "Convertible Bond 2020/2026") issued by SLM Solutions Group AG (the "Issuer"), divided into 15,000 bonds in bearer form ranking pari passu among themselves with a denomination of EUR 1,000.00 each (the "Bonds 2020/2026")



Luebeck, 1 April 2021. In a vote without meeting held in the period from Monday, 29 March 2021, 0:00 hours (CEST), to Wednesday, 31 March 2021, 24:00 hours (CEST), the holders of the Bonds 2020/2026 (the "Bondholders"), pursuant to § 3(c)(v) of the terms and conditions of the Convertible Bond 2020/2026, resolved a waiver of the conditions precedent for the issuance by the Issuer of a further tranche of convertible bonds in the principal amount of EUR 15,000,000.00, which are substantially identical to the Bonds 2020/2026 and will be convertible into no-par value bearer shares (Stückaktien) of the Issuer (the "Tranche II Bonds"). Therefore, pursuant to § 3(c) of the terms and conditions of the Convertible Bond 2020/2026, the Issuer is obliged to offer the Tranche II Bonds for subscription (exclusively) to the Bondholders, i.e. the holders of the Convertible Bond 2020/2026.



SLM Solutions Group AG



- The Management Board -



























01.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



