DGAP-CMS: SLM Solutions Group AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2021. április 01., csütörtök, 19:09
SLM Solutions Group AG
Luebeck, Germany
ISIN DE000A111338 (Share)
ISIN DE000A289N86 (Convertible Bond 2020/2026)
Publication pursuant to Section 50 (1) sentence 1 no. 1 a) of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG)
Publication regarding the EUR 15 million 2,00% Convertible Bond 2020/2026 (ISIN: DE000A289N86) (the "Convertible Bond 2020/2026") issued by SLM Solutions Group AG (the "Issuer"), divided into 15,000 bonds in bearer form ranking pari passu among themselves with a denomination of EUR 1,000.00 each (the "Bonds 2020/2026")
Luebeck, 1 April 2021. In a vote without meeting held in the period from Monday, 29 March 2021, 0:00 hours (CEST), to Wednesday, 31 March 2021, 24:00 hours (CEST), the holders of the Bonds 2020/2026 (the "Bondholders"), pursuant to § 3(c)(v) of the terms and conditions of the Convertible Bond 2020/2026, resolved a waiver of the conditions precedent for the issuance by the Issuer of a further tranche of convertible bonds in the principal amount of EUR 15,000,000.00, which are substantially identical to the Bonds 2020/2026 and will be convertible into no-par value bearer shares (Stückaktien) of the Issuer (the "Tranche II Bonds"). Therefore, pursuant to § 3(c) of the terms and conditions of the Convertible Bond 2020/2026, the Issuer is obliged to offer the Tranche II Bonds for subscription (exclusively) to the Bondholders, i.e. the holders of the Convertible Bond 2020/2026.
SLM Solutions Group AG
- The Management Board -
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SLM Solutions Group AG
|Estlandring 4
|23560 Lübeck
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.slm-solutions.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1180712 01.04.2021
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]