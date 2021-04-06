DGAP-DD: Media and Games Invest plc deutsch

2021. április 06., kedd, 16:16















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








06.04.2021 / 16:15




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name


Name und Rechtsform: Bodhivas GmbH

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status








Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:
Titel:
Vorname: Remco
Nachname(n): Westermann
Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Media and Games Invest plc


b) LEI

391200UIIWMXRLGARB95 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: MT0000580101


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
3,60 EUR 72000,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
3,6000 EUR 72000,0000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-03-30; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA)
MIC: XETR














06.04.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Media and Games Invest plc

St. Christopher Street 168

VLT 1467 Valletta

Malta
Internet: www.mgi.group





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



65306  06.04.2021 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum