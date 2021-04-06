





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















06.04.2021 / 16:15









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Bodhivas GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Remco

Last name(s):

Westermann

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Media and Games Invest plc





b) LEI

391200UIIWMXRLGARB95



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

MT0000580101





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

3.60 EUR





72000.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

3.6000 EUR





72000.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2021-03-30; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA)

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























06.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



