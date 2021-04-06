





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















06.04.2021 / 16:15









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Name und Rechtsform:

Bodhivas GmbH



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:

Titel:



Vorname:

Remco

Nachname(n):

Westermann

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Media and Games Invest plc





b) LEI

391200UIIWMXRLGARB95



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

MT0000580101





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

36,79 SEK





735800,00 SEK



36,50 SEK





365000,00 SEK







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

36,6933 SEK





1100800,0000 SEK







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-03-30; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

Nasdaq First North Premier, Stockholm

MIC:

FNSE



