Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Share Buy-Back Program - 5th Interim Announcement

In the period from March 29, 2021 until and including April 1, 2021, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has bought back an aggregate number of 122,018 shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA within its share buy-back program which had been announced on February 25, 2021 pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 to start on February 26, 2021 and which has been increased and extended as per announcement on March 25, 2021.

The aggregate number of shares bought back each day during the period from March 29, 2021 until and including April 1, 2021 as well as the daily volume-weighted average prices for such buy-backs are as follows:

Date

Aggregate volume (number of no-par value shares)

Volume-weighted average price (in EUR, excluding ancillary costs and charges)

March 29, 2021

31,413

72.9169

March 30, 2021

31,375

72.9430

March 31, 2021

29,065

72.1946

April 1, 2021

30,165

72.6032

Total:

122,018

72.6740



The aggregate number of shares bought back within the share buy-back program in the period from February 26, 2021 until and including April 1, 2021 amounts to 650,832 shares.

Detailed information about the transactions are published on the company"s website under www.cgm.com/sbb.

The acquisitions of the shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA were carried out by a credit institution assigned by CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Koblenz, April 6, 2021

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA



The general partner