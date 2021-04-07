DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE substantially increases contribution margin 2 in Q1 2021 and achieves 53.7% of new leasing business generated in strong prior-year quarter
2021. április 07., szerda, 06:57
GRENKE substantially increases contribution margin 2 in Q1 2021 and achieves 53.7% of new leasing business generated in strong prior-year quarter
- New leasing business in Q1 2021 reaches EUR 365.8 million (Q1 2020: EUR 681.3 million)
- Contribution margin 2 increases in Q1 2021 to 19.5% (Q1 2020: 18.2%)
- Focus on small ticket contracts leads to higher profitability
- Mean acquisition value per lease contract at EUR 7,434 (Q1 2020: EUR 9,005)
- Completion of audits by Mazars and KPMG expected in the coming weeks
- Publication of 2020 financial figures planned for April 30, 2021 - potentially before audit opinion is issued
Baden-Baden, April 7, 2021: GRENKE AG, a global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, generated new leasing business of EUR 365.8 million in Q1 2021, equalling 53.7% of the level in the strong prior-year quarter (Q1 2020: EUR 681.3 million). The new business development in Q1 2021 is a consequence of the weaker economy resulting from the corona pandemic as well as the result of the Company"s successful focus on small ticket contracts, which generate higher contribution margins. The higher number of contracts also leads to broader risk diversification. New leasing business is defined as the total acquisition cost of all newly purchased leased assets.
"With our presence in the market, we are supporting SMEs with their investments, even in these difficult times. Although, as a result of the pandemic, we were not yet able to return to pre-corona levels in the first quarter of 2021, we did see rising applications in new leasing business in recent days. These have even exceeded the level reached in the final days of March 2020," commented Antje Leminsky, Chair of the Board of Directors of GRENKE AG, on the first quarter of 2021.
Sebastian Hirsch, Chief Financial Officer of GRENKE AG, added, "We have been and still are well prepared for the challenging situation caused by corona. In our new business management, we pay particular attention to contribution margins and risk limitation. Here, we also benefit from our broad international positioning."
Regional development of new leasing business
In the first quarter of 2021, contribution margins developed in line with the volume of new leasing business. The contribution margin 2 (CM2) of the leasing business amounted to EUR 71.5 million, compared to EUR 123.9 million in the same prior-year quarter. The decline caused by the lower volume of new business was partially offset by the increase in the CM2 margin to 19.5% (Q1 2020: 18.2%). The higher CM2 margin was largely made possible through the consistent focus on the profitable small ticket business. The mean acquisition value per lease contract developed accordingly and amounted to EUR 7,434 in Q1 2021 (Q1 2020: EUR 9,005). "Small tickets" are defined as lease contracts with a volume of between EUR 500 and EUR 25,000.
Contribution margin 1 (CM1) in Q1 2021 reached EUR 46.6 million (Q1 2020: EUR 88.1 million), recording a decline of 47.1% in line with the decrease in new business volume. At 12.7%, the CM1 margin was slightly below the prior-year level (Q1 2020: 12.9%).
Regional development of contribution margins
Given the current economic environment, the number of lease applications registered by GRENKE in the first quarter of 2021 totalling 116,814 remained stable at the level of the previous fourth quarter of 2020 (115,260 lease applications). In the first quarter of 2020, which was still largely unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of lease applications equalled 154,175. In the first quarter of 2021, 22,285 applications were received in the DACH region and 94,529 in international regions. At Group level, 49,213 new leases were concluded, corresponding to a conversion rate of 42%. The conversion rate in the fourth quarter of 2020, in contrast, was 49% with 56,182 new leases. In the first quarter of 2020, 75,654 lease contracts were concluded for a conversion rate of 49%.
Development of the factoring business
Development of GRENKE Bank
Publication of 2020 consolidated financial statements
Due to the still ongoing audits by the auditing firm Mazars mandated by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and the parallel audit of the annual financial statements by KPMG, GRENKE has not yet published a corporate calendar for 2021. The Company expects the audits to be completed and the consolidated financial statements to be issued with an audit opinion in the coming weeks. As a result, GRENKE intends to publish its 2020 financial year figures on April 30, 2021, possibly before the audit opinion is issued, and to discuss these figures at a virtual annual press conference and a virtual analyst conference.
Overview of new business development (in EUR millions)
Note: Rounding differences may occur
*Regions: DACH: Germany, Austria, Switzerland
For further information, please contact:
About GRENKE
The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE"s products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE"s activities.
Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in 33 countries and employs more than 1,700 staff worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed in the SDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GRENKE AG
|Neuer Markt 2
|76532 Baden-Baden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7221 50 07-204
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7221 50 07-4218
|E-mail:
|investor@grenke.de
|Internet:
|www.grenke.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A161N30
|WKN:
|A161N3
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1181567
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1181567 07.04.2021
