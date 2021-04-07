DGAP-DD: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Johannes
Last name(s): Giloth

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
Description: Share


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)































































































































































































































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
35.55 EUR 1635.3 EUR
35.55 EUR 177.75 EUR
35.51 EUR 1065.3 EUR
35.58 EUR 2881.98 EUR
35.58 EUR 284.64 EUR
35.59 EUR 1210.06 EUR
35.66 EUR 2460.54 EUR
35.66 EUR 427.92 EUR
35.64 EUR 106.92 EUR
35.63 EUR 3242.33 EUR
35.64 EUR 1461.24 EUR
35.64 EUR 1425.6 EUR
35.64 EUR 1211.76 EUR
35.57 EUR 1244.95 EUR
35.57 EUR 1671.79 EUR
35.54 EUR 675.26 EUR
35.51 EUR 2769.78 EUR
35.59 EUR 2953.97 EUR
35.61 EUR 1994.16 EUR
35.6 EUR 1210.4 EUR
35.75 EUR 929.5 EUR
35.75 EUR 786.5 EUR
35.75 EUR 929.5 EUR
35.73 EUR 1214.82 EUR
35.7 EUR 1820.7 EUR
35.7 EUR 1142.4 EUR
35.67 EUR 2782.26 EUR
35.7 EUR 2677.5 EUR
35.69 EUR 571.04 EUR
35.69 EUR 3283.48 EUR
35.7 EUR 1142.4 EUR
35.7 EUR 1499.4 EUR
35.7 EUR 142.8 EUR
35.68 EUR 2997.12 EUR
35.68 EUR 3068.48 EUR
35.64 EUR 2851.2 EUR
35.61 EUR 1887.33 EUR
35.61 EUR 1531.23 EUR
35.63 EUR 1211.42 EUR
35.62 EUR 284.96 EUR
35.63 EUR 2529.73 EUR
35.62 EUR 0 EUR
35.6 EUR 3310.8 EUR
35.59 EUR 106.77 EUR
35.58 EUR 640.44 EUR
35.58 EUR 2063.64 EUR
35.56 EUR 924.56 EUR
35.55 EUR 3163.95 EUR
35.59 EUR 676.21 EUR
35.58 EUR 1209.72 EUR
35.59 EUR 854.16 EUR
35.58 EUR 2134.8 EUR
35.57 EUR 924.82 EUR
35.53 EUR 817.19 EUR
35.35 EUR 247.45 EUR
35.34 EUR 282.72 EUR
35.33 EUR 247.31 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
35.6223 EUR 82999.96 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-04-06; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETA














Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Peter-Müller-Straße 12

40468 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.gea.com





 
