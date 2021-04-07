





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















07.04.2021 / 16:22









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Johannes

Last name(s):

Giloth



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft





b) LEI

549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

Description:

Share





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

35.55 EUR





1635.3 EUR



35.55 EUR





177.75 EUR



35.51 EUR





1065.3 EUR



35.58 EUR





2881.98 EUR



35.58 EUR





284.64 EUR



35.59 EUR





1210.06 EUR



35.66 EUR





2460.54 EUR



35.66 EUR





427.92 EUR



35.64 EUR





106.92 EUR



35.63 EUR





3242.33 EUR



35.64 EUR





1461.24 EUR



35.64 EUR





1425.6 EUR



35.64 EUR





1211.76 EUR



35.57 EUR





1244.95 EUR



35.57 EUR





1671.79 EUR



35.54 EUR





675.26 EUR



35.51 EUR





2769.78 EUR



35.59 EUR





2953.97 EUR



35.61 EUR





1994.16 EUR



35.6 EUR





1210.4 EUR



35.75 EUR





929.5 EUR



35.75 EUR





786.5 EUR



35.75 EUR





929.5 EUR



35.73 EUR





1214.82 EUR



35.7 EUR





1820.7 EUR



35.7 EUR





1142.4 EUR



35.67 EUR





2782.26 EUR



35.7 EUR





2677.5 EUR



35.69 EUR





571.04 EUR



35.69 EUR





3283.48 EUR



35.7 EUR





1142.4 EUR



35.7 EUR





1499.4 EUR



35.7 EUR





142.8 EUR



35.68 EUR





2997.12 EUR



35.68 EUR





3068.48 EUR



35.64 EUR





2851.2 EUR



35.61 EUR





1887.33 EUR



35.61 EUR





1531.23 EUR



35.63 EUR





1211.42 EUR



35.62 EUR





284.96 EUR



35.63 EUR





2529.73 EUR



35.62 EUR





0 EUR



35.6 EUR





3310.8 EUR



35.59 EUR





106.77 EUR



35.58 EUR





640.44 EUR



35.58 EUR





2063.64 EUR



35.56 EUR





924.56 EUR



35.55 EUR





3163.95 EUR



35.59 EUR





676.21 EUR



35.58 EUR





1209.72 EUR



35.59 EUR





854.16 EUR



35.58 EUR





2134.8 EUR



35.57 EUR





924.82 EUR



35.53 EUR





817.19 EUR



35.35 EUR





247.45 EUR



35.34 EUR





282.72 EUR



35.33 EUR





247.31 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

35.6223 EUR





82999.96 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2021-04-06; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETA



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























07.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



