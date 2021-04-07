





















07.04.2021 / 16:19









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Thomas

Last name(s):

Ogilvie



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Deutsche Post AG





b) LEI

8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005552004





b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of 1,524.45900 shares for the settlement of taxes and levy liabilities in connection with the participation in an employee share offering (share matching scheme).

Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

46.547012 EUR





70959.01 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

46.547012 EUR





70959.01 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2021-04-01; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



