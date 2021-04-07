DGAP-DD: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








07.04.2021 / 16:22




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Johannes
Nachname(n): Giloth

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
Beschreibung: Aktie


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen































































































































































































































































































Preis(e) Volumen
35,55 EUR 1635,3 EUR
35,55 EUR 177,75 EUR
35,51 EUR 1065,3 EUR
35,58 EUR 2881,98 EUR
35,58 EUR 284,64 EUR
35,59 EUR 1210,06 EUR
35,66 EUR 2460,54 EUR
35,66 EUR 427,92 EUR
35,64 EUR 106,92 EUR
35,63 EUR 3242,33 EUR
35,64 EUR 1461,24 EUR
35,64 EUR 1425,6 EUR
35,64 EUR 1211,76 EUR
35,57 EUR 1244,95 EUR
35,57 EUR 1671,79 EUR
35,54 EUR 675,26 EUR
35,51 EUR 2769,78 EUR
35,59 EUR 2953,97 EUR
35,61 EUR 1994,16 EUR
35,6 EUR 1210,4 EUR
35,75 EUR 929,5 EUR
35,75 EUR 786,5 EUR
35,75 EUR 929,5 EUR
35,73 EUR 1214,82 EUR
35,7 EUR 1820,7 EUR
35,7 EUR 1142,4 EUR
35,67 EUR 2782,26 EUR
35,7 EUR 2677,5 EUR
35,69 EUR 571,04 EUR
35,69 EUR 3283,48 EUR
35,7 EUR 1142,4 EUR
35,7 EUR 1499,4 EUR
35,7 EUR 142,8 EUR
35,68 EUR 2997,12 EUR
35,68 EUR 3068,48 EUR
35,64 EUR 2851,2 EUR
35,61 EUR 1887,33 EUR
35,61 EUR 1531,23 EUR
35,63 EUR 1211,42 EUR
35,62 EUR 284,96 EUR
35,63 EUR 2529,73 EUR
35,62 EUR 0 EUR
35,6 EUR 3310,8 EUR
35,59 EUR 106,77 EUR
35,58 EUR 640,44 EUR
35,58 EUR 2063,64 EUR
35,56 EUR 924,56 EUR
35,55 EUR 3163,95 EUR
35,59 EUR 676,21 EUR
35,58 EUR 1209,72 EUR
35,59 EUR 854,16 EUR
35,58 EUR 2134,8 EUR
35,57 EUR 924,82 EUR
35,53 EUR 817,19 EUR
35,35 EUR 247,45 EUR
35,34 EUR 282,72 EUR
35,33 EUR 247,31 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
35,6223 EUR 82999,96 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-04-06; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETA














07.04.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Peter-Müller-Straße 12

40468 Düsseldorf

Deutschland
Internet: www.gea.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



65331  07.04.2021 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

