





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















07.04.2021 / 16:22









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Johannes

Nachname(n):

Giloth



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft





b) LEI

549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

Beschreibung:

Aktie





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

35,55 EUR





1635,3 EUR



35,55 EUR





177,75 EUR



35,51 EUR





1065,3 EUR



35,58 EUR





2881,98 EUR



35,58 EUR





284,64 EUR



35,59 EUR





1210,06 EUR



35,66 EUR





2460,54 EUR



35,66 EUR





427,92 EUR



35,64 EUR





106,92 EUR



35,63 EUR





3242,33 EUR



35,64 EUR





1461,24 EUR



35,64 EUR





1425,6 EUR



35,64 EUR





1211,76 EUR



35,57 EUR





1244,95 EUR



35,57 EUR





1671,79 EUR



35,54 EUR





675,26 EUR



35,51 EUR





2769,78 EUR



35,59 EUR





2953,97 EUR



35,61 EUR





1994,16 EUR



35,6 EUR





1210,4 EUR



35,75 EUR





929,5 EUR



35,75 EUR





786,5 EUR



35,75 EUR





929,5 EUR



35,73 EUR





1214,82 EUR



35,7 EUR





1820,7 EUR



35,7 EUR





1142,4 EUR



35,67 EUR





2782,26 EUR



35,7 EUR





2677,5 EUR



35,69 EUR





571,04 EUR



35,69 EUR





3283,48 EUR



35,7 EUR





1142,4 EUR



35,7 EUR





1499,4 EUR



35,7 EUR





142,8 EUR



35,68 EUR





2997,12 EUR



35,68 EUR





3068,48 EUR



35,64 EUR





2851,2 EUR



35,61 EUR





1887,33 EUR



35,61 EUR





1531,23 EUR



35,63 EUR





1211,42 EUR



35,62 EUR





284,96 EUR



35,63 EUR





2529,73 EUR



35,62 EUR





0 EUR



35,6 EUR





3310,8 EUR



35,59 EUR





106,77 EUR



35,58 EUR





640,44 EUR



35,58 EUR





2063,64 EUR



35,56 EUR





924,56 EUR



35,55 EUR





3163,95 EUR



35,59 EUR





676,21 EUR



35,58 EUR





1209,72 EUR



35,59 EUR





854,16 EUR



35,58 EUR





2134,8 EUR



35,57 EUR





924,82 EUR



35,53 EUR





817,19 EUR



35,35 EUR





247,45 EUR



35,34 EUR





282,72 EUR



35,33 EUR





247,31 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

35,6223 EUR





82999,96 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-04-06; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETA



