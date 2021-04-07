DGAP-DD: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








07.04.2021 / 17:08




1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Marcus
Nachname(n): Ketter

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0006602006


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen




































































































































































































































































































Preis(e) Volumen
35,33 EUR 317,97 EUR
35,34 EUR 353,40 EUR
35,35 EUR 353,50 EUR
35,51 EUR 1313,87 EUR
35,51 EUR 3302,43 EUR
35,53 EUR 994,84 EUR
35,54 EUR 852,96 EUR
35,55 EUR 1955,25 EUR
35,55 EUR 284,40 EUR
35,55 EUR 3768,30 EUR
35,56 EUR 1102,36 EUR
35,57 EUR 1529,51 EUR
35,57 EUR 1991,92 EUR
35,57 EUR 1102,67 EUR
35,58 EUR 3451,26 EUR
35,58 EUR 391,38 EUR
35,58 EUR 818,34 EUR
35,58 EUR 2490,60 EUR
35,58 EUR 1458,78 EUR
35,58 EUR 2561,76 EUR
35,59 EUR 1459,19 EUR
35,59 EUR 3487,82 EUR
35,59 EUR 142,36 EUR
35,59 EUR 854,16 EUR
35,59 EUR 1067,70 EUR
35,60 EUR 71,20 EUR
35,60 EUR 1459,60 EUR
35,60 EUR 3916,00 EUR
35,61 EUR 2350,26 EUR
35,61 EUR 2279,04 EUR
35,61 EUR 1068,30 EUR
35,62 EUR 356,20 EUR
35,62 EUR 35,62 EUR
35,63 EUR 3812,41 EUR
35,63 EUR 1460,83 EUR
35,63 EUR 3028,55 EUR
35,64 EUR 178,20 EUR
35,64 EUR 1746,36 EUR
35,64 EUR 1710,72 EUR
35,64 EUR 1461,24 EUR
35,64 EUR 3385,80 EUR
35,66 EUR 2888,46 EUR
35,66 EUR 570,56 EUR
35,67 EUR 3317,31 EUR
35,68 EUR 3532,32 EUR
35,68 EUR 3675,04 EUR
35,69 EUR 713,80 EUR
35,69 EUR 3925,90 EUR
35,70 EUR 2142,00 EUR
35,70 EUR 1392,30 EUR
35,70 EUR 3177,30 EUR
35,70 EUR 1392,30 EUR
35,70 EUR 1820,70 EUR
35,70 EUR 214,20 EUR
35,73 EUR 1464,93 EUR
35,75 EUR 1144,00 EUR
35,75 EUR 929,50 EUR
35,75 EUR 1144,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
35,62201 EUR 99171,68 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-04-06; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Peter-Müller-Straße 12

40468 Düsseldorf

Deutschland
Internet: www.gea.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



65340  07.04.2021 


