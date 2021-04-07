





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Marcus

Nachname(n):

Ketter



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft





b) LEI

549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE0006602006





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

35,33 EUR





317,97 EUR



35,34 EUR





353,40 EUR



35,35 EUR





353,50 EUR



35,51 EUR





1313,87 EUR



35,51 EUR





3302,43 EUR



35,53 EUR





994,84 EUR



35,54 EUR





852,96 EUR



35,55 EUR





1955,25 EUR



35,55 EUR





284,40 EUR



35,55 EUR





3768,30 EUR



35,56 EUR





1102,36 EUR



35,57 EUR





1529,51 EUR



35,57 EUR





1991,92 EUR



35,57 EUR





1102,67 EUR



35,58 EUR





3451,26 EUR



35,58 EUR





391,38 EUR



35,58 EUR





818,34 EUR



35,58 EUR





2490,60 EUR



35,58 EUR





1458,78 EUR



35,58 EUR





2561,76 EUR



35,59 EUR





1459,19 EUR



35,59 EUR





3487,82 EUR



35,59 EUR





142,36 EUR



35,59 EUR





854,16 EUR



35,59 EUR





1067,70 EUR



35,60 EUR





71,20 EUR



35,60 EUR





1459,60 EUR



35,60 EUR





3916,00 EUR



35,61 EUR





2350,26 EUR



35,61 EUR





2279,04 EUR



35,61 EUR





1068,30 EUR



35,62 EUR





356,20 EUR



35,62 EUR





35,62 EUR



35,63 EUR





3812,41 EUR



35,63 EUR





1460,83 EUR



35,63 EUR





3028,55 EUR



35,64 EUR





178,20 EUR



35,64 EUR





1746,36 EUR



35,64 EUR





1710,72 EUR



35,64 EUR





1461,24 EUR



35,64 EUR





3385,80 EUR



35,66 EUR





2888,46 EUR



35,66 EUR





570,56 EUR



35,67 EUR





3317,31 EUR



35,68 EUR





3532,32 EUR



35,68 EUR





3675,04 EUR



35,69 EUR





713,80 EUR



35,69 EUR





3925,90 EUR



35,70 EUR





2142,00 EUR



35,70 EUR





1392,30 EUR



35,70 EUR





3177,30 EUR



35,70 EUR





1392,30 EUR



35,70 EUR





1820,70 EUR



35,70 EUR





214,20 EUR



35,73 EUR





1464,93 EUR



35,75 EUR





1144,00 EUR



35,75 EUR





929,50 EUR



35,75 EUR





1144,00 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

35,62201 EUR





99171,68 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-04-06; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



