1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Marcus
Last name(s): Ketter

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006602006


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)




































































































































































































































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
35.33 EUR 317.97 EUR
35.34 EUR 353.40 EUR
35.35 EUR 353.50 EUR
35.51 EUR 1313.87 EUR
35.51 EUR 3302.43 EUR
35.53 EUR 994.84 EUR
35.54 EUR 852.96 EUR
35.55 EUR 1955.25 EUR
35.55 EUR 284.40 EUR
35.55 EUR 3768.30 EUR
35.56 EUR 1102.36 EUR
35.57 EUR 1529.51 EUR
35.57 EUR 1991.92 EUR
35.57 EUR 1102.67 EUR
35.58 EUR 3451.26 EUR
35.58 EUR 391.38 EUR
35.58 EUR 818.34 EUR
35.58 EUR 2490.60 EUR
35.58 EUR 1458.78 EUR
35.58 EUR 2561.76 EUR
35.59 EUR 1459.19 EUR
35.59 EUR 3487.82 EUR
35.59 EUR 142.36 EUR
35.59 EUR 854.16 EUR
35.59 EUR 1067.70 EUR
35.60 EUR 71.20 EUR
35.60 EUR 1459.60 EUR
35.60 EUR 3916.00 EUR
35.61 EUR 2350.26 EUR
35.61 EUR 2279.04 EUR
35.61 EUR 1068.30 EUR
35.62 EUR 356.20 EUR
35.62 EUR 35.62 EUR
35.63 EUR 3812.41 EUR
35.63 EUR 1460.83 EUR
35.63 EUR 3028.55 EUR
35.64 EUR 178.20 EUR
35.64 EUR 1746.36 EUR
35.64 EUR 1710.72 EUR
35.64 EUR 1461.24 EUR
35.64 EUR 3385.80 EUR
35.66 EUR 2888.46 EUR
35.66 EUR 570.56 EUR
35.67 EUR 3317.31 EUR
35.68 EUR 3532.32 EUR
35.68 EUR 3675.04 EUR
35.69 EUR 713.80 EUR
35.69 EUR 3925.90 EUR
35.70 EUR 2142.00 EUR
35.70 EUR 1392.30 EUR
35.70 EUR 3177.30 EUR
35.70 EUR 1392.30 EUR
35.70 EUR 1820.70 EUR
35.70 EUR 214.20 EUR
35.73 EUR 1464.93 EUR
35.75 EUR 1144.00 EUR
35.75 EUR 929.50 EUR
35.75 EUR 1144.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
35.62201 EUR 99171.68 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-04-06; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Peter-Müller-Straße 12

40468 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.gea.com





 
