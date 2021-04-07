





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















07.04.2021 / 17:08









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Marcus

Last name(s):

Ketter



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft





b) LEI

549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006602006





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

35.33 EUR





317.97 EUR



35.34 EUR





353.40 EUR



35.35 EUR





353.50 EUR



35.51 EUR





1313.87 EUR



35.51 EUR





3302.43 EUR



35.53 EUR





994.84 EUR



35.54 EUR





852.96 EUR



35.55 EUR





1955.25 EUR



35.55 EUR





284.40 EUR



35.55 EUR





3768.30 EUR



35.56 EUR





1102.36 EUR



35.57 EUR





1529.51 EUR



35.57 EUR





1991.92 EUR



35.57 EUR





1102.67 EUR



35.58 EUR





3451.26 EUR



35.58 EUR





391.38 EUR



35.58 EUR





818.34 EUR



35.58 EUR





2490.60 EUR



35.58 EUR





1458.78 EUR



35.58 EUR





2561.76 EUR



35.59 EUR





1459.19 EUR



35.59 EUR





3487.82 EUR



35.59 EUR





142.36 EUR



35.59 EUR





854.16 EUR



35.59 EUR





1067.70 EUR



35.60 EUR





71.20 EUR



35.60 EUR





1459.60 EUR



35.60 EUR





3916.00 EUR



35.61 EUR





2350.26 EUR



35.61 EUR





2279.04 EUR



35.61 EUR





1068.30 EUR



35.62 EUR





356.20 EUR



35.62 EUR





35.62 EUR



35.63 EUR





3812.41 EUR



35.63 EUR





1460.83 EUR



35.63 EUR





3028.55 EUR



35.64 EUR





178.20 EUR



35.64 EUR





1746.36 EUR



35.64 EUR





1710.72 EUR



35.64 EUR





1461.24 EUR



35.64 EUR





3385.80 EUR



35.66 EUR





2888.46 EUR



35.66 EUR





570.56 EUR



35.67 EUR





3317.31 EUR



35.68 EUR





3532.32 EUR



35.68 EUR





3675.04 EUR



35.69 EUR





713.80 EUR



35.69 EUR





3925.90 EUR



35.70 EUR





2142.00 EUR



35.70 EUR





1392.30 EUR



35.70 EUR





3177.30 EUR



35.70 EUR





1392.30 EUR



35.70 EUR





1820.70 EUR



35.70 EUR





214.20 EUR



35.73 EUR





1464.93 EUR



35.75 EUR





1144.00 EUR



35.75 EUR





929.50 EUR



35.75 EUR





1144.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

35.62201 EUR





99171.68 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2021-04-06; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



