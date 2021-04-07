DGAP-DD: Westwing Group AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Harding

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Westwing Group AG


b) LEI

529900BN8B4KAHILIX84 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2N4H07


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)






















Price(s) Volume(s)
38.36 EUR 421.96 EUR
38.36 EUR 460.32 EUR
38.44 EUR 845.68 EUR
38.6375 EUR 1931.88 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
38.5246 EUR 3659.8400 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-03-31; UTC±0


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Cboe DXE
MIC: CEUX














Language: English
Company: Westwing Group AG

Moosacher Straße 88

80809 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.westwing.com





 
