2021. április 09., péntek, 12:27







09.04.2021 / 12:27



Deutsche Börse AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 21, 2021

Address: https://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/2606780/692d791832f37f70f29888c165a9508b/data/gdb-quartalsbericht-q1-2021_de.pdf


Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 21, 2021

Address: https://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/2606782/e53087e0d3a746c198a1554a38fa8728/data/gdb-quartalsbericht-q1-2021_en.pdf













Language: English
Company: Deutsche Börse AG

60485 Frankfurt / Main

Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com





 
