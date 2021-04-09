





Deutsche Börse AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 21, 2021Address: https://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/2606780/692d791832f37f70f29888c165a9508b/data/gdb-quartalsbericht-q1-2021_de.pdf Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: April 21, 2021Address: https://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/2606782/e53087e0d3a746c198a1554a38fa8728/data/gdb-quartalsbericht-q1-2021_en.pdf

























